FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Slate Hill Road bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties has now reopened after a $2.4 million dollar rehabilitation project was completed in Fairview Township, York County.

According to a release, the bridge was originally built for $1,700 between 1859 and 1860. The newly rehabilitated bridge is expected to last for 50 years with only routine maintenance needed.

The bridge has had several issues, with the problems usually being settlement and water [penetration. The arches which provide the strength to the bridge had settled and twisted. This caused cracking and resulted in the stones settling toward the stream.

The project was completed by the York County-based C.S Davidson engining consultant company.

“We’re grateful to our partners at the state and local municipalities for their input and teamwork throughout the project,” said Kerryn Fulton, C.S. Davidson CEO. “This bridge is a part of our local history and we’re glad we were able to preserve so much of the original structure.”

The project was a collaboration between C.S. Davidson, the Department of Environmental Protection, and the Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission.