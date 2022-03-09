YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 8 in the city of York.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, an 18-year-old man was the victim of gunshot wounds in the city. The victim arrived at a local hospital by means of a private vehicle.

The report did not state a location or identified a suspect in the shooting.

If anyone has tips or information on this shooting, you are asked to contact York City Police.