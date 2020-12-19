18-year-old pronounced dead following car crash in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday morning one man died at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital following a two-vehicle car crash, according to authorities.

The driver, 18-year-old Mitchell Brown, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on the 8200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Codorus Township.

Brown was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple blunt force trauma.

It is unknown if Brown was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.