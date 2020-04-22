$186,000 invested in York County nonprofits providing food

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County COVID-19 Response Fund, launched by York County Community Foundation and United Way of York County have awarded its first grants of $186,095 to eight organizations that are providing food to people throughout York County, from Red Lion to Hanover and Delta to York.

Catholic Harvest Food Pantry

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Community REACH, Inc.

Mason Dixon Community Services

New Hope Ministries

Northeast Neighborhood Association

YMCA of York and York County Southern Community Services

York County Food Bank

Grant recipients were identified by the teams at York County Community Foundation and United Way of York County, and advisory committees of nonprofits who have ramped up their operations to meet the increased demand for food in response to the economic impacts of the pandemic.

By learning directly about the challenges and how best to fill gaps in public funding, the grants are targeted to most effectively help the greatest number of people in York County.

Nonprofit organizations have quickly mobilized to meet this need, developing innovative solutions to provide contactless service and offering a bright spot of hope for many of the families they serve. These grants will enable them to continue supporting friends and neighbors most in need.

“This pandemic has touched every corner of our community. People from all walks of life are facing financial struggles they never imagined,” said Jane M. Conover, MSW, President & CEO of York County Community Foundation. “It’s heartbreaking to see long lines of cars waiting for food at the York County Food Bank and to hear of people who never asked for help before, offering a few dollars in exchange for their box of food. I’m truly grateful for the generosity of our community, and for all of those stepping up in whatever way they can to help others.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a new challenge for all of us, but the human desire to help one another is not,” said Anne Druck, President of United Way of York County. “These are turbulent times for essential workers who continue to support our community and the many individuals who have no safety net in times of crisis. The health and human services helpline 211, managed in our region by one of United Way’s Partner Agencies, has seen a 40% increase in calls requesting help with food, and these additional resources are critical to support the many families and individuals who are struggling.”

In the next round of grants, the York County COVID-19 Response Fund will focus on helping families remain in their homes through eviction prevention. No grant applications are being accepted.

For more information about the grant program, go to www.yccf.org

There are many ways to support our community in this time of need. In addition to considering a gift to the York County COVID-19 Response Fund, residents are encouraged to continue to support the charities they care about who are struggling with diminished revenue.

To contribute to the York County COVID-19 Response Fund or for more information visit www.yccf.org or www.unitedway-york.org.