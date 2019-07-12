2 arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested after police say they carjacked a city woman at gunpoint just as she arrived at her home Thursday evening.

Jaliel Williams, 18, and Michael Whitt, 19, both of York, are charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and firearm offenses. Both had outstanding warrants, police said.

The woman told police she was exiting her vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. She said two men grabbed her and demanded her keys, and one of the men pointed a handgun at her and threatened her.

Officers found the victim’s car about three hours later and attempted a stop, but the driver, identified as Williams, fled and led the officers on a chase. The vehicle ultimately was stopped in the area of Philadelphia and Newberry streets, police said.

A stolen 9mm handgun was found in a cupholder in the center console, police said.

Williams and Whitt were placed in York County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bail each.