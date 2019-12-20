2 charged with homicide in shooting of Dover student

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men are charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of a Dover Area High School student in York.

Sterling Frantz, 20, of York, is in York County Prison without bail and investigators have an arrest warrant for Daiquan Dickerson, 18 of Red Lion, police announced Friday.

The two are accused of shooting 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on the evening of Dec. 12.

Shoemaker was struck when someone in another vehicle fired into her green Kia Soul in the area of College and Beaver streets. Shoemaker then crashed and later died at a hospital.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Dover boy was in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm, police said.

Investigators have said they do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Frantz and Dickerson are also charged with attempted homicide, and Dickerson faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Dickerson is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the car believed to be involved in the shooting is a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate of KZL-6143. They said the Nissan belongs to Caylah Webb, of Lancaster.

Caylah Webb

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dickerson, Webb, or the Nissan should call York police at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.