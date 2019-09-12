2 dead, 1 critical after York shootings

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said two men are dead and another person is in critical condition after two separate shootings Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Princess Street around 8:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Two men were found and transported to York Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

A little over an hour later around 9:42 p.m. police received calls about another shooting at N. Pershing and Jefferson Avenues.

One victim was found on scene. The person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said they are not sure if the two shootings are related. They don’t have any suspects either case.

An update on the investigation is expected to be released Thursday at noon.