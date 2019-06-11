2 gunfire incidents damage homes in York

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
york_police_371050

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses were damaged when several gunshots were fired early Tuesday in the 300 block of East Poplar Street, York police said.

No one was injured in the incident around 12:30 a.m.

Police said numerous shell casings were recovered and it appears the incident was not a random crime.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case and a similar incident Monday evening in the area of North Newberry and Smith streets.

In the earlier incident at 10:25 p.m., witnesses reported two vehicles, a brown Ford and a white Honda, were the cause of the shots fired, police said. The gunfire caused damage to three houses.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss