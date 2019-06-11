2 gunfire incidents damage homes in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Houses were damaged when several gunshots were fired early Tuesday in the 300 block of East Poplar Street, York police said.

No one was injured in the incident around 12:30 a.m.

Police said numerous shell casings were recovered and it appears the incident was not a random crime.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and motive in the case and a similar incident Monday evening in the area of North Newberry and Smith streets.

In the earlier incident at 10:25 p.m., witnesses reported two vehicles, a brown Ford and a white Honda, were the cause of the shots fired, police said. The gunfire caused damage to three houses.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, or text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411).