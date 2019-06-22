2 injured in multiple York shootings

Police say that 2 men were injured in multiple shootings on June 22nd in York.

Dispatchers say that they were four reported shootings that happened between the hours 12:40-1:30am

The first victim was a 34 year old man named Simeon Haynes, who was found with a gun shot wound in his left arm and leg.

The second victim was an adult male who was shot in the head. No other information on this victim’s identity besides that he is in critical condition.

Both men were transported to York Hospital for their injuries.

Investigators aren’t sure if the shootings are related at this time. If anyone has any information on these events to please contact York police 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 .