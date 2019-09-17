2 lottery tickets sold in York County claim prizes of $500K, $1 million

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $500,000 and a Mega Millionaire scratch-off ticket worth $1 million were sold at stores in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn Monday: 5, 16, 31, 33 and 43. It was sold at the Speedway store on Fishing Creek Road in Etters.

The winner cannot be identified until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The Mega Millionaire scratch-off ticket was sold at the Rutter’s store on North Main Street in Spring Grove.