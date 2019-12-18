$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a convenience store near York, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at the Rutter’s store at 2125 North Susquehanna Trail. It matched all five white balls drawn but not the yellow Mega Ball.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 53, 55, 56 and the Mega Ball 16.

The ticket was sold with the $1 Megaplier option, which boosted the prize to $2 million instead of $1 million because the multiplier drawn was two.

Winners cannot be identified until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.