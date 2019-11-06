2 not guilty of most serious charges in game warden incident

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County men accused of attacking a game warden and taking his gun in Schuylkill County last year have been acquitted of the most serious charges.

Wade Winemiller, 58, of Wrightsville, and Thomas Kelly Jr., 58, of Stewartstown, were recently found not guilty of felony aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer. They were convicted of lesser charges including resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Police said the game warden was investigating a complaint of a hunting violation in Norwegian Township on Dec. 1 when he encountered the two men on ATVs. A fight broke out between the three and the game warden was disarmed after firing a round from his service weapon.

Winemiller and Kelly then fled on their ATVs. Police said the pair was not dressed in hunting clothes.

The game warden was treated at a hospital for injuries he sustained in the fight.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.