2 plead in woman’s death from stray bullet

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County men have pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a Red Lion woman who was struck by a stray bullet as the pair shot at backyard targets.

Jeremy M. Robbins, 23, and Todd F. Kraft, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless endangerment and conspiracy charges, according to court records. Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped.

Police say the men were shooting a handgun at Robbins’s home in North Hopewell Township in June 2017. One of the bullets struck 55-year-old Nancy Folcomer, of Red Lion.

Folcomer was a passenger in her husband’s pickup truck as the couple drove in the 2500 block of Myers School Road.

Authorities said Robbins and Kraft were drinking beer and shooting at cans, bottles, drywall, and an old hot tub with no backstop behind the targets.

A wooded area separated the backyard from Myers School Road, but there were several marks where other bullets had ricocheted off the roadway, police said.

Robbins and Kraft told police they fired several rounds at a handle attached to the hot tub before a neighbor told them that a woman had been shot.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25.