2 robbed West Manchester beer store at gunpoint

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a beer store at gunpoint in West Manchester Township.

Both men were armed with handguns when they stole cash from Rite Beer Distribution, at 330 South Richland Avenue, on Thursday around 9:23 p.m., police said.

No one was injured.

The pair approached the business on foot, coming from the south side, but headed north on Richland Avenue as they fled, police said.

One was wearing a white shirt and light-colored pants and the other was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Each had a scarf or bandana around his face.

Anyone who might have been in the area just before or after the robbery or has information should call West Manchester police at 717-792-9514 or 911.