2 sought for shoplifting shrimp, crab legs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two women suspected of stealing seafood and wine from a grocery store.

West Manchester Township police released surveillance photos of the women. They said the pair took about $200 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets store on White Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The store manager said the women placed shrimp, crab legs, and bottles of wine in a grocery cart then walked past all open cash registers and headed for the door.

When store employees told the women they needed to pay for their merchandise, they left the store and fled in a black Honda coupe, police said.

Anyone who can identify the women should call West Manchester police at 717-792-9514.