LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Newberry Township men are getting treatments for rabies after a coyote that attacked them tested positive for the deadly virus.

One man was with his dog when the coyote attacked Monday on Red Bank Road. The second man was working nearby in his garage when the coyote entered and bit him.

A neighbor shot and killed the coyote the following day and gave the carcass to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A test confirmed the animal was rabid.