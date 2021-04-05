2-year-old dies in York after wandering from home; found in stormwater tunnel

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-year-old child died in York Sunday after being found in a stormwater tunnel.

The child wandered away from their home, and the family quickly noticed and reported him missing.

Multiple search and rescue crews started a search for the child, and he was found in a storm water tunnel that runs along East 10th Avenue. EMT’s on the scene attempted to provide resuscitative efforts on the child, but the child was pronounced dead at York Hospital around 9 PM Sunday night.

Neither a cause nor a manner of death has been reported and is still under investigation. Northern York County Regional Police are handling the investigation.