2 York men charged with drug, gun offenses

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged after York officials said they discovered 350 grams of cocaine, two handguns, $2,300 cash, and oxycodone and morphine pills at their residence.

Drug task force officers, agents from the Office of Attorney General and the York police served a search warrant Tuesday at 68 N. Tremont St. for Nathaniel Aponte and Ivan Feliciano-Rivera.

Both were were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and criminal conspiracy, while Aponte was additionally charged with firearms offenses and simple possession of controlled substances.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said, “I am thankful to Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his team who have made it a priority to provide manpower and resources to law enforcement in York County. These additional resources continue to make a positive impact in our community and I am forever grateful.”

“Pennsylvania communities deserve to be free from the threat of illegal drugs and guns on their streets,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “I’m proud to work with the District Attorney’s Office and York City Police to hold those accountable who violate our drug and firearm laws and keep the people of York City safe.”

Image by York DA, Aponte, 31