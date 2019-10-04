2 York teens charged as adults in shooting that injured woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old has been arrested and a 17-year-old is wanted on charges in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in the city last month, police said.

Kareem Williams 15, and Diante Farrell, 17, both of York, bring to three the number of young men charged regarding the incident Sept. 24 in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

Williams was arrested on Friday. Farrell and alleged shooter, 19-year-old Jervin Perez, remain at large.

Police said Perez and three others approached the 28-year-old woman as she was walking down the street by her house. They said Williams, Farrell, and the third person “boxed in” the woman and stopped her from having any kind of escape route.

Perez then fired several shots at the woman from about 5-10 feet away, police said. She was struck in the legs and one of the shots fractured her femur.

Williams and Farrell are charged as adults with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Jervin Perez

Perez is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and persons not to possess a firearm. According to ABC27 and court records, he was 17 years old when he was arrested and charged as an adult for the robbery and shooting of a 15-year-old boy in October 2017.

The charge of attempted homicide was withdrawn by a lower court, and robbery and aggravated assault charges were dismissed when Perez pleaded guilty to counts of possession by a firearm by a minor and possession with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to time served of 303 days.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.