2019 body found in Springettsbury Township identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found nearly three months ago in Springettsbury Township through DNA, 63-year-old Sara Alley.

Alley was last known to be living in the East York area and her body was found Dec. 2, 2019, in the 3800 block of East Market Street.

The coroner said Alley’s body was there for some time, possibly weeks or months with no sign of physical trauma found during an autopsy.

Autopsy results are still underway while no cause or manner of death has been determined yet.