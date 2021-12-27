2022 York St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled because of COVID-19, lack of volunteers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York St. Patrick’s Day parade that was to be held in March of 2022 has been canceled because of COVID-19 health concerns and a lack of volunteers to run the parade, according to a Monday press release from the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

The committee says the coronavirus was the main reason it decided to cancel the annual parade, but “the underlying problem of not having enough people to assist with putting it on was [also] a major factor.”

“For years, a small group of devoted residents have brought the parade, and numerous corresponding events, to fruition on a shoestring budget. Unfortunately, a small group can only do so much for so long. The committee needs new members to ensure this family-friendly tradition doesn’t become a thing of the past,” the release says.

The committee is looking for volunteers to help with marketing, accounting, fundraising, social media, and event planning.

“We really just need a larger group of people to pitch in a little so that this small group isn’t pitching in a lot,” the release says.

Parade planners hope the event, which was also canceled in 2021, will return in 2023. “We believe the parade is worth saving for the sake of the thousands of people who attend and take part in it, and the numerous downtown York businesses and restaurants that benefit from it,” the release says.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the parade can email the committee at YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.

All entry fees, sponsorships, and donations for the canceled 2022 event will be applied to the 2023 parade unless a refund is requested via mail (to YSPDP, P.O. Box 1043, York, PA 17405-1043) or email (to YorkStPatParade@gmail.com).