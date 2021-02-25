21-year-old girl accidentally shoots, injures herself in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 21-year-old female in York County accidentally shot herself in the leg Thursday evening while unloading her gun.

According to the York City Police Department, the victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital.

Her condition is unknown and no further details were provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, emailing D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or submitting a tip online by clicking here.