22 displaced after fire destroys 4 Red Lion homes

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – An overloaded electrical outlet in a kitchen caused a house fire that spread to three other homes, displacing 17 adults and five Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire started in the first block of Boundary Avenue in Red Lion around 5 p.m.

The Red Lion Historical Society said the fire spread quickly because the old homes were not built to prevent a fire from spreading.

The state police fire marshal unit said the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet in a kitchen. The fire then spread to three other homes.

Neighbors are thankful no one was hurt.

“There are no words that can comfort the families right now,” said Bob Forest, who lives just down the block. “They are in my prayers I am thinking about them. I hope everything goes good for them one way or the other.”

The damage to the four homes is estimated at $540,000.