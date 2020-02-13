$225M expansion project announced for WellSpan York Hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan Health plans to build a new, eight-story surgical and critical care tower as part of a $255 million expansion project at WellSpan York Hospital.

The health care provider announced the expansion Thursday, saying it would make the York campus one of the top 10 largest hospitals in Pennsylvania with more than 600 beds.

Critical care capacity will increase from 60 intensive care unit beds to 96. The new intensive care units will also provide a comfortable space for families wishing to stay with their loved ones while in critical care, the company said in a news release.

The project is expected to take five years to complete. Two older buildings on the campus will be demolished to make way for the expansion.