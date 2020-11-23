24th Annual York YMCA Turkey Trot goes virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Turkey trots are a tradition for many families around Thanksgiving, but like many social and sporting events impacted by COVID-19, this year’s 24th Annual York YMCA Turkey Trot is going virtual.

The event, which takes place Thursday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 29, usually attracts around 5,000 people, making it difficult for officials to enforce social distancing measures. Instead, participants in this year’s virtual race can show their support in a digital shout-out.

This year’s race benefits the Livestrong Foundation at the YMCA but race officials say they have received fewer donations so far in comparison to previous years.

To learn more or make a donation to the the York YMCA Turkey Trot, click here.