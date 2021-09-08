3 plead guilty in 2019 murder in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office has announced three guilty pleas in the shooting death of Stefen Simmons in 2019.

Tysheem Santiago, Montrice Gibson, and Dazanie Gibson have all plead guilty to third-degree murder and robbery charges. Santiago also faces an additional charge for criminal conspiracy to robbery for an aggregate sentence from 30 to 60 years with five years probation. Montrice Gibson faces an aggregate sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison. Dazanie Gibson entered an open plea and will have a pre-sentence investigation completed before sentencing on November 1.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The charges stem from the shooting death of Stefen Simmons in January of 2019. According to police, all three were involved in the armed robbery of Simmons when Santiago shot Simmons, pulled him out of a car, and left him on a lawn near his home.