$300,000 Pa. Lottery ticket sold in York County about to expire — is it yours?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Double-check your lottery tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $300,000 sold by Royal Farms in York County for the Jan. 31, 2021 drawing is nearing expiration.

The unclaimed ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 3120 Carlisle Road in Dover. The winning numbers were 9-23-27-29-40.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The winning ticket holder must file a prize claim with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, to receive the money. To claim the prize, the ticket holder should sign the back of the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481, and file a claim at any of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s seven area offices.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date. Unclaimed, expired prizes remain in the Lottery Fund.

Want to know if you have a winning lottery ticket? Use the Ticket Checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery app.