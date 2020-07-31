33-year-old man hospitalized after a shooting in York City Thursday afternoon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in York City Thursday afternoon.
Police say at approximately 2:52 p.m. shots were fired in the 400 block of N. Pershing Ave.
The victim was driven by a personal vehicle to York Hospital for treatment from a gunshot wound. Police say he is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and York City Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or at yorkcitypolice.com.
