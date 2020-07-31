33-year-old man hospitalized after a shooting in York City Thursday afternoon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting in York City Thursday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 2:52 p.m. shots were fired in the 400 block of N. Pershing Ave.

The victim was driven by a personal vehicle to York Hospital for treatment from a gunshot wound. Police say he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and York City Police are investigating.

SHOOTING 400 BLOCK N. PERSHING AVE https://t.co/4OXGev339p — york city police (@ycpda1) July 30, 2020

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-849-2204 or at yorkcitypolice.com.

