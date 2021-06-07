34-year-old killed in York County shooting one day after Stop the Violence rally

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old man was the latest of six homicides out of York City this year and comes just one day after a Stop the Violence rally at Renaissance Park, less than 1.5 miles away.

The York City Police Department says they responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 6 in the area of S. Belvidere Ave and Salem Ave where a 34-year-old was found with injuries.

Police say the man was transported to York Hospital for treatment but passed away soon after.

According to the York County Coroner, the incident is the sixth homicide investigation in York City this year and the eighth homicide case county-wide.

One day prior and approximately 1.5 miles away, the House of Reconciliation Church held its 7th Annual Stop the Violence and Community Resource Expo at Renaissance Park which was designed to bring unity in the region.

Detectives continue to investigate but ask anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department by calling the York City Police tip line at 717-849- 2204 or by submitting a tip online by clicking here.