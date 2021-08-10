37-year-old found in York County field with self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 37-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head late Monday morning in a field off Route 30.

According to the York County Coroner, the man, whose identity has yet to be released, had been driving his vehicle eastbound in the area of the Wrightsville exit when he reportedly appeared to lose control. The coroner says the vehicle made a sharp left, traveling over the median strip and across all lanes of traffic before coming to rest in a nearby field.

When police arrived, it was determined the man had shot himself in the head just prior to the crash. The Coroner later responded to Wellspan York hospital where the man was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

The Hellam Township Police are investigating the incident

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.