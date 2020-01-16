4 sought for $3,000 video game theft from Walmart

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify four people they say stole nearly $3,000 worth of video games from the Walmart in Shrewsbury Township.

State police in York released surveillance photos of their suspects. They said the group entered the store shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday and then again a few hours later.

While in the store, they broke into the video game case and stole the video games, police said.

Anyone who can identify them should call Trooper Timothy Reynolds at 717-428-1011.