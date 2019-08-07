4 sought for retail theft at Old Navy

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify four people sought in a retail theft case in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional police released surveillance photos from the Old Navy store on Loucks Road in Manchester Township. They said three women and a man in the photos were captured on video as they stuffed clothing into purses.

The group exited the store without buying any merchandise. The stolen items are valued at $190, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.