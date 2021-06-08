45 days until the York State Fair: who’s performing?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair is officially 45 days away, and the guestlist for the week of concerts is packed with musicians from several genres and styles.

York State Fair new logo and name

The York State Fair announced it was changing its name and logo in 2019, adding the word “State” to the title. “We are as big as many state fairs across the country in terms of attendance, entries, entertainment, amusement rides, facilities, staffing, and budget, so the question became why not recognize ourselves as a state fair level event by calling ourselves the York State Fair,” CEO Bryan Blair explained as the reason for the change.

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, so 2021 will officially mark the first-ever York State Fair. The fair also changed the dates for the event, and will now be held from late July to early August. The exact dates for the fair are July 23 to August 1. These new dates allow fair officials to attract a wider variety of artists. “Our new July dates allow our booking agent to route some of the acts to us from other fairs or to other fairs that are around the same time as us. During our September dates, we were sort of on an island as far as being able to route acts into the Fair,” said Montgomery Stambaugh, Communications Director for the York State Fair.

The fair has attracted some very popular artists to perform over the week, and officials are expecting a very large turnout now that COVID-19 protocols have been lifted in the state. So which artists will be performing at the York State Fair this year?

July 23 – Jake Owen (special guest Chase Rice)

Jake Owen will be performing with special guest Chase Rice on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Jake Owen replaces Sam Hunt, who was scheduled to perform but ran into scheduling issues and will now play at the York State Fair in 2022.

July 24 – REO Speedwagon & Styx

Rock bands REO Speedwagon and Styx will be performing on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30. Tickets range from $35 to $50.

July 25 – Pitbull

Worldwide celebrity Pitbull will be performing on Sunday, July 25 at 8 PM. Tickets range from $40 to $55.

July 26 – Kane Brown (special guests Adam Doleac & Restless Road)

Kane Brown, who was scheduled to play the fair in 2020, is performing on Monday, July 26. All tickets from the 2020 show will be valid for the concert. Tickets range from $50 to $75. The show starts at 8 PM.

July 27 – Skid Row & Warrant (special guest KIX)

Tuesday’s show is one for the rockstars. Skid Row, Warrant, and KIX will all be performing on Tuesday, July 27 at 7 PM. Tickets range from $30 to $35.

July 29 – Casting Crowns (special guest Cain)

Casting Crowns hit the stage with special guests Cain on Thursday, July 29th at 8 PM. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

July 30 – Halestorm (special guest Small Town Titans)

Friday, July 30th features a hometown reunion with rock band Halestorm. The band originated in Red Lion, with sibling band members Arejay and Elizabeth “Lzzy” Hale writing and performing original music in 1997 at ages 10 and 13. The band won a grammy in 2013. Tickets range from $25 to $40, and the show starts at 8 PM. Special guest Small Town Titans are a band from York, making this show very special for both acts.

July 31 – Blippi the Musical

Saturday, July 31st is a show for the whole family. Blippi the Musical is a show catered to 2 to 6-year olds, meaning it’s a perfect reason to get your children out and enjoy a night with the whole family. Tickets range from $15 to $30, and the show starts at 6 PM.

Stambaugh says ticket sales have been steady since they began selling on February 1. “We have seen our normal progression of ticket sales increasing as the Fair gets closer. We had always been selling tickets based on full capacity with no forced gap seating or restrictions in hopes that restrictions would be lifted before the Fair, and fortunately, restrictions have been and will be lifted by then,” says Stambaugh.

The York State Fair has attracted musical acts for all ages and interests, and fair officials believe the turnout will be large. “Based on what we are seeing happen at other Fairs across the southern USA and based upon the fact that our concert ticket sales are very strong, we believe that we will have good attendance this year. It is extremely difficult to estimate a number based on the last 15-16 months, but all signs are pointing to having a highly attended fair,” said Stambaugh.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for any of the shows, click here.