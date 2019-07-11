5 charged with assaulting elderly couple during home invasion

NEW SALEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Five York men have been arrested for assaulting an elderly couple during an armed home invasion in North Codorus Township.

Shareef Williams, 22; Anthony Cabrera, 18; Nicholas Trotter, 26; Joshua Romero, 27; and James Densby Jr., 22, are charged with aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and related offenses.

Southwestern Regional police said the group forced their way into the couple’s Bahn Avenue home on the night of April 15. They said at least two of the suspects pointed guns at the couple and demanded to go to their safe.

An 80-year-old man in the home was pushed down a set of stairs to the basement and had blood coming from his head when officers arrived. He was hospitalized and required surgery for his injuries, police said.

His 71-year-old wife was struck numerous times.

A shot was fired by one of the suspects during a struggle, but no one was struck. The intruders then fled without taking anything.

Shareef Williams, left, and James Densby Jr.

Police said at least three of the defendants admitted they plotted to steal money from the couple. Cabrera told police he drove to the home earlier in the day so he would know where to find it, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint does not state why the couple was targeted for robbery.

Anthony Cabrera, Nicholas Trotter, and Joshua Romero

All five are in York County Prison. Bail for Densby was denied, while Romero was ordered held on $1 million, according to court records.

Bail was set at $750,000 for Cabrera and at $500,000 for Trotter and Williams.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 22.