5-year-old York girl stabbed by mother, in critical condition police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 5-year-old remains in critical condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother Wednesday Morning.

Officers from the York City Police Department were dispatched to York Hospital where they quickly learned the mother, Cierra Allen, had inflicted the serious injuries.

The juvenile was later airlifted to Hershey’s Children Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Allen faces multiple charges including attempted Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

In a statement, the York City Police Commissioner wrote “Our Department would like to ask you to join us in prayer as we plead for the strength and recovery of that Beautiful little Girl (as she continues to fight for her life), love and support to the family (as they work through this tragedy), and peace-of-mind to all the Officers, Emergency workers, Medical personnel and School staff who responded to this incident. Thank you.”