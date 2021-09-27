50 employers ready to hire at York County Hiring Fair

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With all the help-wanted ads everywhere, why should you even bother going to a job fair?

Two good reasons according to the folks setting up tables for a job fair on Tuesday at PeoplesBank Park in York. The first, 50 employers all in one place, ready to hire on the spot, rather than having to visit separate companies individually. Many of these are full-time jobs with good benefits.

The second reason, there are opportunities for everyone. “We also have employers who very specifically are offering a second chance. So if there’s somebody who maybe has something in their background that made it hard to get a full-time job, maybe they were incarcerated or had some kind of issues, this is an opportunity to come get that full-time job,” President of the York Revolution, Eric Menzer said.

The fair runs on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. The event is free and will be held rain or shine. You can register on the spot.