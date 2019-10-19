Man stabbed multiple times in New Cumberland; suspect arrested

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man they said stabbed another man multiple times during an argument.

Fairview Township police were called to Springers Land in New Cumberland Friday around 8:59 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim.

Police found a man bleeding after being stabbed multiple times in the torso. The victim was taken to a hospital. His current condition is not known.

Officers said they were told that Bruce Jackson was the suspect. They went to his home and said Jackson admitted to stabbing the victim.

Jackson is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault.