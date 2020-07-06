A 73-year-old York man dies after hitting head, body surfing at Jersey shore

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 73-year-old man from York died after hitting his head while body surfing at the Jersey Shore.

York Daily Record has identified the man as Ken Matthews, a former Central York Middle School band director, and music teacher.

Our sister station in Philadelphia says it happened last Thursday at the 21st Street beach in Avalon, New Jersey.

Police, rescue, and beach patrol all responded to the scene of a reported drowning.

Witnesses say the man was body surfing when a large wave caused him to hit his head on the ground.

Police say the Avalon Beach Patrol was off duty when the accident happened.

Top Stories: