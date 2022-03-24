WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township board of supervisors talked about an amendment that could change a zoning ordinance.

This could give a business or home that was severely destroyed an opportunity to rebuild.

However, this comes with some pushback.

This would help the process of Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center. The family business wants to rebuild but this nearly 40-year-old zoning law is standing in the way and leaving many people frustrated.

“This was like home west Manchester, I was just happy to be home,” Nick Quintin said.

Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center fire destroyed the community landmark in January and business owner Frank Quintin is trying to rebuild on the same location. But the township’s zoning law says no.

“Because this was already there, it was allowed to be there before the zoning went in and it was destroyed to no fault of the owner it wasn’t their intent to abandon it, and leave it,” board supervisor Ron Ruman said.

Ruman has proposed an amendment to change that law.

Yet, some don’t agree.

“The property owner was not present but rather a supervisor Ron Ruman acting without broad authority and also claiming no involvement in the proposed amendment appeared to present this to the planning commission,” one speaker with a public comment said.

However, others want the family center back.

“Mr. Q’s is very important to our community because it was a place where we were getting exercise instead of choosing to sit in front of our video games and iPad,” a young boy named Julian said.

Quintin says he understands the zoning law but he wishes this process would move quicker.

“I knew we’ve been here for 52 years and I know we went through generations and generations but I never knew we had such that impact until it was gone just to see the tears on the kid’s faces and stuff like that,” Quintin said.

Quintin also says he’s open to filling out paperwork for a variance.

Supervisor Ruman hopes the board would come to an agreement on April 28.