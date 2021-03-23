A new “lease” on life: York’s all-plus-size consignment shop to open at new location

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harvest Consignment store in West York has been facing an uncertain future ever since its landlord decided to sell the building.

The Harvest is the commonwealth’s only consignment shop of its type exclusively specializing in plus-size clothing.

On Monday, the consignment store’s co-owner announced the business bought its own space at the former Grove Sporting Goods in York.

“I am super excited. It has definitely been a crazy journey to get there, but we’re finally there,” Harvest co-owner Kim Raffensberger Howard said.

She is planning a grand opening on April 3 at the new location on East Market Street.