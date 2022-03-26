YORK, Pa (WHTM) — A call for peace after a 17-year old boy was gunned down in a York City park. Police say the person who shot him was another teen.

Today, the York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow spoke at a prayer vigil at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. It has been an emotional week for the community as they grappled with the death of Malaki Beady.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It was the perfect storm of negativity. It was in a neighborhood. It was near a school. It was in a park and it was a young person,” Commissioner Muldrow said.

Muldrow said they were able to make an arrest two days after the shooting, thanks to tips from the community as well as the hard work from the detectives who worked around the clock until their arrest.

Police say 17-year-old Javion Roman turned himself into police on Friday, March 25.