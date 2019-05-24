A sweet week in York as several restaurants serve honey-themed dishes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Honey is on the menu this week at nearly a dozen restaurants in York, with proceeds going to help support local bee populations.

This is literally a sweet event. Part of the proceeds will go to the York County Beekeeper’s Association. The group harvested more than 100 pounds of honey to use in special menu items this week.

Two of our favorites: honeycomb ice cream and hot ‘n honey chicken wings.

We caught up with the cooks at Esaan Thai Restaurant. Their honey gelato has been a top seller.

“We try to support all the local people we can, and anyway we can and this is a chance to provide something new and unique to our customers, and at the same time provide support to the beekeepers’ association, it’s their 100th anniversary this year,” said Sam Delp, of Esaan Thai Restaurant.

Organizers of Honey Week hope to promote the importance of bees as well as organic farming.

For the full list of participating restaurants, click here