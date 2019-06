Accomac Inn for sale again Video

HALLAM, Pa. (WHTM) - The former Accomac Inn in Hellam Township is back on the market after being sold just six months ago.

Rock Commercial real estate says former owner Henry Shenk started renovating offices and the kitchen when health issues got in the way.

Shenk bought the place for $1 million, including the liquor license. Now, it's listed at $530,000 without the liquor license.

The realtor says he's getting lots of calls from potential buyers.