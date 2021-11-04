Accomac Inn in York County for sale again, could potentially be another restaurant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Could the Accomac Inn’s future be as glorious as its past? The restaurant closed three years ago but could see another revival in its future.

Generations of people in Hellam Township knew of the Inn’s past, but the question on their minds is, what will happen next?

“I held my rehearsal dinner here in 2002,” Rock Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Advisor, John Birkeland said.

Many people have held many events there. But the Accomac closed following historic floods in 2018. Now Birkeland is in charge of selling the Accomac from someone who bought it and fixed it up to someone who might turn it back into something like what it used to be.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Be it a restaurant, a private restaurant, or an event venue, something where people congregate and take advantage of this beautiful building as well as expansive views of the Susquehanna,” Birkeland said.

Birkeland says it might not take long. “The phones are definitely ringing. Emails ringing. So I have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of people coming in and out of here and hopefully a successful transfer sooner than later,” Birkeland said.

The asking price for the Accomac is $1.3 million, but to sweeten the deal, it does come with a liquor license.