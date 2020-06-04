Adams Co. mom charged with homicide of 15-month-old daughter

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County mom is being charged for killing her 15-month-old daughter.

Felisha Ellis, 26, called 911 on May 9 seeking help after she claimed to have dropped her daughter and she wasn’t breathing.

The 15-month-old was flown to Hershey Medical Center where doctors say the child had numerous very serious injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall.

Police interviewed Ellis and she claimed she had only regained custody of her children in February. Ellis then admitted to being frustrated and shook the baby repeatedly.

The infant passed away May 31 from the injuries sustained.

Ellis is being charged with criminal homicide.

A photo of Ellis has not yet been released.