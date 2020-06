ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man who works in Adams County is charged with having child pornography.

Officials say Kamran Saleem, 29, sent two explicit videos over Facebook of a boy being sexually assaulted.

Authorities found Saleem working at Gettysburg American Fuel.

They say he admitted to sending the videos to someone in Italy.

Saleem was arraigned and committed in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.

