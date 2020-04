FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic situation, the Adams County Commissioners are extending local tax payment deadlines for 2020 Adams County Real Estate and Per Capita Taxes.

The deadlines are extended until June 30, 2020 to pay at 2% discount; and from July 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020 to pay at “PAR,” without penalty.