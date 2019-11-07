Adams County man facing multiple charges for assaulting daughter with piece of wood

FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County man is facing multiple charges for assaulting his daughter with a piece of wood.

Police say on October 27 a 53-year-old man got into a fight with his 25-year-old daughter and hit her with a piece of wood several times.

They say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Tunnel Lane, when the man first struck his daughter in the arm with a 2×6 piece of wood. Police say she went to the ground and covered her head but was then hit several times with a 4×4 piece of wood.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to her head, arm, and finger.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.