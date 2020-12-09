Adaptive Ski Season at Roundtop Mountain Resort

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — The snow has nearly covered Roundtop Mountain Resort thanks for the artificial snowmaking machines.

December has been relatively warm, making it difficult to officially open the start of the ski season. Warm weather is not the only optical that Roundtop faces; they face the difficulties of the pandemic itself.

Skiing/boarding is naturally a socially distanced activity (the skis and snowboards make sure of this), and Roundtop Mountain Resort knows this. The main difference this year is that customers will have to reserve a spot online before stepping on the property. Masks are required on and off the mountain, as well.

Opening weekend is hopefully December 18th, but customers are asked to check Roundtop’s website to keep up to date weather pending.