‘Adopt a senior’ Facebook group honors York County class of 2020

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The online “Adopt a Senior” program has made its way to York County and it’s already seen more than 1,100 adoptions.

The Facebook group called “Adopt a York Co High School Senior 2020 Community” is open to anyone that wants to participate.

Seniors or parents can upload a few photos, mention their goals and aspirations, and offer a few ideas on gifts they’d like.

Sponsors get matched with a senior, or “adopts” one and can send a gift card, favorite snack, or a small monetary donation.

The organizer says it’s the perfect way for the community to show support for seniors after they lost out on prom and graduation ceremonies.

A similar Facebook page was made for Harrisburg seniors.